Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to announce $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.49 billion. Robert Half International posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year sales of $5.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RHI. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,759,000 after acquiring an additional 286,900 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 786.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 547.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,182 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.05. 689,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $47.31 and a 12-month high of $91.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.97%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robert Half International (RHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.