Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Equities analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to announce $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.49 billion. Robert Half International posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year sales of $5.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RHI. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,759,000 after acquiring an additional 286,900 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 786.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 547.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,182 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.05. 689,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $47.31 and a 12-month high of $91.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.97%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

