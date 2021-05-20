Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will report $11.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.34 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group reported sales of $13.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year sales of $49.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.27 billion to $51.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $43.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.20 billion to $45.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JMP Securities upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $6.18 on Wednesday, reaching $358.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,680,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $121.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $344.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.58. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $177.68 and a twelve month high of $376.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

