Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $271.88 Million

Analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will announce $271.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $271.70 million and the highest is $272.05 million. Uniti Group reported sales of $266.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Uniti Group stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 900,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,390. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

