Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to report earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.40). Aclaris Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $22.97 on Monday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $359,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,659.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 27,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $705,346.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,393,722.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,755 shares of company stock worth $2,366,481. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after acquiring an additional 893,092 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $50,400,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $17,539,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $4,206,000. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

