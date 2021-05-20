Zacks: Brokerages Expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.38 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will report sales of $10.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.05 billion. Deere & Company reported sales of $8.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year sales of $37.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.28 billion to $38.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $41.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.39 billion to $43.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.17.

NYSE DE traded down $5.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $352.73. The company had a trading volume of 78,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,731. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $378.57 and its 200-day moving average is $317.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deere & Company (DE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.