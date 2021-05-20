Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $335.10 Million

Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will announce $335.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $317.65 million to $345.36 million. Fair Isaac reported sales of $313.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.71.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded up $19.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $503.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,766. The business’s 50 day moving average is $511.88 and its 200-day moving average is $487.57. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.31 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $372.61 and a 52 week high of $547.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total transaction of $7,120,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,819,471.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,928 shares of company stock worth $20,646,547 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,710,000 after acquiring an additional 319,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,816,000 after purchasing an additional 260,821 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $91,227,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $92,096,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 253.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,954,000 after purchasing an additional 147,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

