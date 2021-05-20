Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Will Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. Fiserv reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FISV. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

Shares of FISV traded up $1.95 on Friday, reaching $115.02. The stock had a trading volume of 121,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,659,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a PE ratio of 86.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.06 and a 200 day moving average of $115.09. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $722,901,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 22.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,657,000 after buying an additional 3,877,909 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 14,762.0% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,066,000 after buying an additional 3,254,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after buying an additional 2,921,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

