Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to Post $1.69 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will announce $1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67. Monolithic Power Systems posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Summit Insights raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.90.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $319.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $198.95 and a 1 year high of $406.75.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total value of $2,096,365.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,452,703. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 4,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.99, for a total value of $1,663,670.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,155,994.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,359 shares of company stock valued at $39,186,144. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,222.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,547,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

