Zacks: Brokerages Expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.06. Option Care Health posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,355 shares of company stock worth $219,338. Insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 66.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,741 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,302,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 49.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,257,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,169 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 179.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter worth $27,266,000. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $17.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Option Care Health has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $21.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

