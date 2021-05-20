Zacks: Brokerages Expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to Announce -$1.08 EPS

Equities analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) will announce earnings per share of ($1.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.28). REGENXBIO posted earnings per share of ($0.91) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year earnings of ($4.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.10) to ($3.93). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.26) to ($2.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%.

RGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

RGNX stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,671. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.28. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.61.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

