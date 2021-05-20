Zacks: Brokerages Expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Roku’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.15. Roku reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 137.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $1.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.74.

ROKU opened at $320.84 on Monday. Roku has a twelve month low of $100.19 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.95 and a beta of 1.95.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total value of $7,797,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,797,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total value of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 292,715 shares of company stock worth $113,422,475. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Roku by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,223,000 after buying an additional 1,001,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $309,803,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Roku by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after buying an additional 831,418 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Roku by 2,100.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,113,000 after buying an additional 703,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Roku by 439.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,338,000 after buying an additional 677,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

