Zacks: Brokerages Expect Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) to report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Shutterstock reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 26,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $2,454,453.96. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,417,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,675,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $1,224,596.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,726.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,485 shares of company stock worth $19,425,146 in the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Shutterstock by 628.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.90. 175,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,927. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.32. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $104.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.51%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

