Zacks: Brokerages Expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will announce earnings per share of $1.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.88. SYNNEX posted earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $8.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $8.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SYNNEX.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. SYNNEX’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barrington Research upped their price target on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.11.

NYSE:SNX traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.38. 4,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,661. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $38.64 and a 12-month high of $126.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $234,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,428,805. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $241,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,417,123 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $34,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYNNEX (SNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.