Zacks: Brokerages Expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $425.63 Million

Analysts expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to post $425.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $440.00 million and the lowest is $413.50 million. TPI Composites reported sales of $373.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

In other TPI Composites news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $52,143.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $570,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $182,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,347.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,859 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,674 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in TPI Composites by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.08. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $81.36.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

