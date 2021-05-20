Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) to Hold

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dropbox, Inc. is a service company. It offers a platform which enables users to store and share files, photos, videos, songs and spreadsheets. Dropbox, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DBX. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 138.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $104,557.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,027 shares of company stock worth $1,327,190. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

