Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

Get Cognex alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.13.

CGNX stock opened at $76.05 on Monday. Cognex has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 71.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $400,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,666,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,685,000 after acquiring an additional 207,492 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 103,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognex (CGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.