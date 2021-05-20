Zacks Investment Research Lowers Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) to Sell

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

Get Omeros alerts:

OMER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omeros has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.65. Omeros has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $25.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.05.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $226,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $188,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $558,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,713 shares of company stock worth $1,710,384. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 363.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omeros (OMER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.