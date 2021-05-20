Zacks Investment Research Lowers Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) to Hold

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of FRBK opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $243.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. Republic First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.61.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.20 million. Republic First Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. Equities analysts expect that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRBK. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 43,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715 shares during the period. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,836,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,333,000 after purchasing an additional 618,381 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

