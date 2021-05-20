Zacks Investment Research Lowers Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) to Strong Sell

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Veolia Environnement from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Veolia Environnement stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. Veolia Environnement has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

