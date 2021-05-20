Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) to “Buy”

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Elevate Credit stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58. Elevate Credit has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.87.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevate Credit will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason Harvison sold 8,524 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $30,004.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 19,931 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $89,689.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,160,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,127,605 shares of company stock worth $7,204,470 in the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,695 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elevate Credit (ELVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.