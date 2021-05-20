Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMAC Holdings Inc. is a provider of regenerative rehabilitation orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids. It owns or manages outpatient clinics which provide regenerative, orthopedic and minimally invasive procedures and therapies. The company’s outpatient medical clinics emphasize its focus around treating sports and orthopedic injuries without surgery or opioids. IMAC Holdings Inc. is based in BRENTWOOD TN. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of IMAC from $3.10 to $2.35 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th.

IMAC stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63. IMAC has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $22.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of -2.05.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). IMAC had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%.

In related news, COO Matthew C. Wallis sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,751,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,710.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IMAC in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IMAC by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in IMAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in IMAC in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in IMAC in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 1.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

