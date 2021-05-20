Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to “Buy”

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $81.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.95.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $72.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.09 and a 200 day moving average of $60.23. The firm has a market cap of $131.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $73.74.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Mosaic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

