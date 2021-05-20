Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Unitil (NYSE:UTL) to “Buy”

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $62.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Unitil in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

NYSE:UTL opened at $55.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.61. The firm has a market cap of $836.84 million, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. Unitil has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $59.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Unitil had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Unitil will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Unitil news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $291,223.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Unitil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

