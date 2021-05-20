Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZAL. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €100.94 ($118.75).

FRA ZAL opened at €84.64 ($99.58) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €86.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of €88.19. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a one year high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

