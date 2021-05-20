Zap (ZAP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.13 Million

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last week, Zap has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. Zap has a total market cap of $24.13 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00075178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00017725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.99 or 0.01184598 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00058260 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,914.23 or 0.09782437 BTC.

Zap Coin Profile

Zap is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.