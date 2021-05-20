Zenswap Network Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,836.00 (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 90% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 19th. During the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded down 94.3% against the dollar. One Zenswap Network Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Zenswap Network Token has a market capitalization of $54,908.67 and $2,836.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zenswap Network Token

Zenswap Network Token is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenswap Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenswap Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

