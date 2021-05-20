ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ZIM stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.21. 21,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,106. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.17.

ZIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Clarkson Capital upped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

