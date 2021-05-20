ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZIM. Clarkson Capital increased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $45.45 on Wednesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.17.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $77,436,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $4,651,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

