Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.420-4.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.50 billion-$7.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.47 billion.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.32. 35,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,633. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.05. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The stock has a market cap of $83.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.67.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

