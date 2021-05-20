ZPER (ZPR) Hits Market Capitalization of $971,281.20

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. In the last seven days, ZPER has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. ZPER has a market cap of $971,281.20 and $261.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZPER coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00128317 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002386 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000075 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.90 or 0.00856656 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPR is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,260,334,288 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

