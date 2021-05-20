Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $200.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist upgraded shares of Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $198.00.

ZS opened at $164.81 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $69.83 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.46.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $249,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,767.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total value of $1,133,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,718,246.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,312 shares of company stock valued at $14,302,223 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 463.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

