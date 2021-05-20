Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 440 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000.

Shares of RARE opened at $108.62 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.31 and a 52 week high of $179.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.06.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RARE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.41.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.80, for a total value of $4,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,646,233.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $41,265.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,903 shares of company stock valued at $11,201,028 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

