Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $808,000 Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 1,630.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 67,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 63,375 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 681.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 46.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 85.7% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 5,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $555,288.00. Also, CAO Travis Barton Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 363,124 shares of company stock valued at $21,199,715. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIR opened at $57.34 on Thursday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $33.39 and a one year high of $60.66. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.73.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $467.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

