Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,246 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1,234.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $79.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.93 and a 1 year high of $85.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.01.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $412,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,719,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $654,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,040,730.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,425 shares of company stock worth $4,881,683 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

