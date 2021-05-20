Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,783 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 552,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,324,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $952,632.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,132 shares in the company, valued at $19,067,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $41,825.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,175 shares of company stock valued at $5,984,003 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LSCC. Cowen increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

