Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 818 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Regal Beloit by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,739,000 after acquiring an additional 204,535 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 697,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,656,000 after buying an additional 293,811 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after buying an additional 14,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at $66,798,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,924,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RBC. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

RBC stock opened at $138.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.79 and its 200-day moving average is $132.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Regal Beloit Co. has a twelve month low of $75.63 and a twelve month high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

