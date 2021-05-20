Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZURVY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $41.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.45. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.50.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

