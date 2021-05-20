Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 430 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 430 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZURN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 451.90 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 365 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 410 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays set a CHF 415 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 415.45.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of CHF 262.10 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.