-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%.

Several research firms recently commented on SOI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE SOI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,471. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $459.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 2.14. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

In other news, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 28,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $353,558.72. Also, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $69,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,091,156 shares of company stock worth $13,250,065 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,619,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after purchasing an additional 107,721 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,498,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 40.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,161,000 after purchasing an additional 523,100 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,934,000 after buying an additional 706,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,284,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. 50.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

