-$0.08 EPS Expected for AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). AutoWeb posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AutoWeb.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 49.17% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoWeb in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82. AutoWeb has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $37.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTO. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 109,498 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 48,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoWeb (AUTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.