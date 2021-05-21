-$0.09 EPS Expected for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.04. Columbia Sportswear reported earnings of ($0.77) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.33 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

In related news, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 6,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $707,292.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total value of $367,842.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,638 shares of company stock worth $2,691,991 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.89. 3,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,858. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $114.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 56.09, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.07 and its 200-day moving average is $96.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

