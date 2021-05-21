-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.13 million. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SUMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $194,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 150,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $3,082,066.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 693,613 shares of company stock worth $13,621,767.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Sumo Logic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 481,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth $5,335,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,497,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $18.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.48. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

