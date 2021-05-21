-$0.35 EPS Expected for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to report ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.32). VYNE Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($4.84) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10.

VYNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $3,670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYNE. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VYNE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.73. 6,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,777. The company has a market cap of $191.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.92. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86.

VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

