-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to post ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Intersect ENT posted earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.64). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

XENT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

Intersect ENT stock remained flat at $$18.04 during trading on Friday. 93,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,472. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $597.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XENT. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

