$0.43 EPS Expected for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.57. NuVasive posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 207.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NUVA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

NASDAQ:NUVA traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -320.23, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

In other NuVasive news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $293,626.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $231,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,411 shares of company stock valued at $914,720 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth $61,449,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,418,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,816 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth $61,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth $47,459,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth $33,505,000.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

