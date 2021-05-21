$0.45 EPS Expected for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 136.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Equinor ASA.

EQNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at $4,007,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 78,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 365,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 142,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQNR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.26. The stock had a trading volume of 303,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,909. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a PE ratio of -21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.97%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

