$0.50 EPS Expected for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) will post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods posted earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cal-Maine Foods.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at $27,429,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,772,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,704,000 after acquiring an additional 477,237 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $15,223,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,696,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,215,000 after acquiring an additional 353,229 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 500.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 222,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 185,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.27. 5,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,592. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.77. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $35.97 and a one year high of $46.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of -0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cal-Maine Foods (CALM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.