-$0.73 EPS Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to report earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.64). Travere Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($3.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($1.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,218,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,614,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,639,000 after purchasing an additional 67,003 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $58,829,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,309,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 123,057 shares in the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

