$0.81 EPS Expected for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%.

VRTV has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of VRTV stock traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.19. 181,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,734. The company has a market capitalization of $786.23 million, a PE ratio of -76.61 and a beta of 2.03. Veritiv has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $53.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.49 per share, with a total value of $197,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,270 shares in the company, valued at $721,482.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter worth $223,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritiv in the first quarter valued at $299,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 188.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 34,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 22,805 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 12.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 261.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,624 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

