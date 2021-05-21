-$1.01 EPS Expected for Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Interpace Biosciences’ earnings. Interpace Biosciences posted earnings of ($1.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interpace Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.16) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Interpace Biosciences.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.68). Interpace Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 251.52% and a negative net margin of 115.30%.

IDXG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Interpace Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Interpace Biosciences from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

In other Interpace Biosciences news, major shareholder Peter Kamin acquired 83,250 shares of Interpace Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $259,740.00. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Interpace Biosciences stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.27% of Interpace Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IDXG opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. Interpace Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Interpace Biosciences Company Profile

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

